Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine is effective in teens

  • In Moderna’s study of 3,732 adolescents aged 12 to 17, its vaccine was 100 per cent effective starting 14 days after receiving the second dose
  • The company will submit the findings to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorisation in early June

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:44pm, 25 May, 2021

