A health worker fills a syringe with Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in California, US. File photo: Reuters
Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine is effective in teens
- In Moderna’s study of 3,732 adolescents aged 12 to 17, its vaccine was 100 per cent effective starting 14 days after receiving the second dose
- The company will submit the findings to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorisation in early June
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
