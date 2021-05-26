Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, along with other family members and lawyers, raise fists and say his name while facing reporters at the White House following their meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden meets George Floyd’s family on anniversary of his death
- Despite it being the US president’s initial deadline for legislation to tackle racism in the justice system, agreement on a bill remains elusive in Congress
- Floyd’s death during an arrest last year sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform
Topic | George Floyd protests
