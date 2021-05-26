Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, in August 2020. Photo: Reuters Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Steve Bannon’s fraud indictment dismissed by judge over US objection

  • Donald Trump’s pardon has freed Bannon, although judge says that’s no proof of innocence
  • Bannon and three others were charged with defrauding donors who were privately funding construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border

Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:25am, 26 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, in August 2020. Photo: Reuters Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE