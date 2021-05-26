Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
Steve Bannon’s fraud indictment dismissed by judge over US objection
- Donald Trump’s pardon has freed Bannon, although judge says that’s no proof of innocence
- Bannon and three others were charged with defrauding donors who were privately funding construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border
Topic | United States
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, in August 2020. Photo: Reuters