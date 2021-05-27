Emergency services personnel at the scene of a shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California on Wednesday. Photo: KGO -TV via AP
Multiple fatalities reported after gunman opens fire at San Jose, California rail yard
- ‘I can confirm … that we do have multiple victims, and we have multiple casualties at this point,’ said a spokesman for San Jose police
- The spokesman confirmed that the suspect is dead, but did not elaborate on the cause of death
Topic | United States
