Emergency services personnel at the scene of a shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California on Wednesday. Photo: KGO -TV via AP Emergency services personnel at the scene of a shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California on Wednesday. Photo: KGO -TV via AP
Emergency services personnel at the scene of a shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California on Wednesday. Photo: KGO -TV via AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Multiple fatalities reported after gunman opens fire at San Jose, California rail yard

  • ‘I can confirm … that we do have multiple victims, and we have multiple casualties at this point,’ said a spokesman for San Jose police
  • The spokesman confirmed that the suspect is dead, but did not elaborate on the cause of death

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:54am, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Emergency services personnel at the scene of a shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California on Wednesday. Photo: KGO -TV via AP Emergency services personnel at the scene of a shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California on Wednesday. Photo: KGO -TV via AP
Emergency services personnel at the scene of a shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California on Wednesday. Photo: KGO -TV via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE