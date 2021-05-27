US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
United States moves to address ‘high-seas slavery’ in global fish subsidy talks
- ‘Forced labour harms the lives and well-being of fishers and workers around the world,’ said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai
- A report from the Commerce and State departments last year identified China as ‘a significant offender in the use of forced labour in their fishing sector’
Topic | China trade
