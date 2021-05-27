A placard with the late US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Photo: AP A placard with the late US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Photo: AP
Mother of policeman who died in US Capitol attack pushes for commission on insurrection

  • Republicans are poised to block legislation that would create a commission on the January 6 insurrection
  • The mother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick said she would meet politicians ahead of the vote to try to convince them to act

Associated Press
Updated: 7:24am, 27 May, 2021

