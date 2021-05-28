A Russian Air Force Tu-214 is seen over Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska in April 2019, in a flight allowed under the Open Skies Treaty. Photo: Omaha World-Herald via AP
US tells Russia it won’t rejoin Open Skies arms control pact
- The move comes just weeks before Biden and Putin are to meet in Geneva, with ties between Washington and Moscow at the lowest point in decades
- The decision means only one major arms control treaty between the nuclear powers – the New START treaty – remains in place
