A Russian Air Force Tu-214 is seen over Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska in April 2019, in a flight allowed under the Open Skies Treaty. Photo: Omaha World-Herald via AP A Russian Air Force Tu-214 is seen over Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska in April 2019, in a flight allowed under the Open Skies Treaty. Photo: Omaha World-Herald via AP
US tells Russia it won’t rejoin Open Skies arms control pact

  • The move comes just weeks before Biden and Putin are to meet in Geneva, with ties between Washington and Moscow at the lowest point in decades
  • The decision means only one major arms control treaty between the nuclear powers – the New START treaty – remains in place

Associated Press
Updated: 3:07am, 28 May, 2021

