Members of the World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease arrive at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in February. Photo: Reuters
US urges WHO to carry out second phase of coronavirus origin study in China
- The initial investigation was ‘insufficient and inconclusive’, the US says, calling for independent experts to be given full access to original data and samples
- US intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories about the origins of the pandemic, potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
