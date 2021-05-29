Supporters of then US President Donald Trump storm the Capitol on January 6. Photo: TNS
politico | US Senate Republicans filibuster Capitol attack commission, likely dooming independent investigation
- Only six Republicans broke ranks during the critical vote to establish a panel on the deadly January 6 siege by Donald Trump’s supporters
- The move marks the first time this year that Republican Senators have blocked one of the Democrats’ bills on the floor
Topic | US Politics
