politico | Joe Biden’s US$6 trillion budget goes big on spending in bid to lift middle class

  • The proposal ties together the president‘s infrastructure proposal, ‘families plan’ and US$1.5 trillion to fund the government for the coming financial year
  • Under Biden’s plan, the nation’s debt would exceed the size of the economy for the entire decade, rising to 117 per cent of GDP by 2031

Updated: 3:22am, 29 May, 2021

