Canadian lawmaker William Amos says he will remain a member of parliament. Photo: Facebook
Canadian lawmaker William Amos caught urinating on camera just weeks after naked gaffe
- The politician was talking on the phone at his desk when he decided to urinate in a coffee cup rather than pause or end his call, according to reporters
- Amos, who accidentally appeared naked on an internal government video feed last month, says he is stepping down from some duties and ‘seeking assistance’
