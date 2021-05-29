The former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Remains of 215 indigenous children found at former Canadian residential school site
- Some of the deceased were as young as three, and the burials are believed to have been undocumented until the discovery
- Canada’s residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families, constituted ‘cultural genocide’, a probe found in 2015
