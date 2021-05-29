The former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP The former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Remains of 215 indigenous children found at former Canadian residential school site

  • Some of the deceased were as young as three, and the burials are believed to have been undocumented until the discovery
  • Canada’s residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families, constituted ‘cultural genocide’, a probe found in 2015

Topic |   Canada
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:34am, 29 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP The former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE