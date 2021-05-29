Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, 13, was found dead in a wooded area in Florida on May 9. Photo: Handout Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, 13, was found dead in a wooded area in Florida on May 9. Photo: Handout
Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, 13, was found dead in a wooded area in Florida on May 9. Photo: Handout
US boy, 14, charged as adult after cheerleader stabbed 114 times

  • Aiden Fucci faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, 13
  • At least 49 of the wounds were to the victim’s hands, arms and head, suggesting that Bailey had received them while struggling to fight off her killer

Tribune News Service
Updated: 7:34am, 29 May, 2021

