Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, 13, was found dead in a wooded area in Florida on May 9. Photo: Handout
US boy, 14, charged as adult after cheerleader stabbed 114 times
- Aiden Fucci faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, 13
- At least 49 of the wounds were to the victim’s hands, arms and head, suggesting that Bailey had received them while struggling to fight off her killer
Topic | Crime
Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, 13, was found dead in a wooded area in Florida on May 9. Photo: Handout