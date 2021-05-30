The now-deleted Instagram photo announcing the arrival of the US$5 patches showed a woman, reportedly the shop’s owner, wearing a yellow Star of David with 'not vaccinated' on it. Photo Instagram The now-deleted Instagram photo announcing the arrival of the US$5 patches showed a woman, reportedly the shop’s owner, wearing a yellow Star of David with 'not vaccinated' on it. Photo Instagram
The now-deleted Instagram photo announcing the arrival of the US$5 patches showed a woman, reportedly the shop’s owner, wearing a yellow Star of David with 'not vaccinated' on it. Photo Instagram
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US shop selling Star of David ‘not vaccinated’ badges hit with social media backlash

  • HatWRKS in Tennessee was excoriated on social media and targeted by protesters after promoting a yellow star patch labelled ‘not vaccinated’
  • The controversy came the same week that a Republican congresswoman equated Covid-19 mask mandates with Nazis forcing Jews to wear yellow stars

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Washington

Updated: 11:15am, 30 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The now-deleted Instagram photo announcing the arrival of the US$5 patches showed a woman, reportedly the shop’s owner, wearing a yellow Star of David with 'not vaccinated' on it. Photo Instagram The now-deleted Instagram photo announcing the arrival of the US$5 patches showed a woman, reportedly the shop’s owner, wearing a yellow Star of David with 'not vaccinated' on it. Photo Instagram
The now-deleted Instagram photo announcing the arrival of the US$5 patches showed a woman, reportedly the shop’s owner, wearing a yellow Star of David with 'not vaccinated' on it. Photo Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE