Tesla instructs drivers to keep their hands on the wheel when Autopilot and Full Self-Driving is engaged. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS Tesla instructs drivers to keep their hands on the wheel when Autopilot and Full Self-Driving is engaged. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Tesla instructs drivers to keep their hands on the wheel when Autopilot and Full Self-Driving is engaged. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Tesla
World /  United States & Canada

‘Idiots will be idiots’: driverless Tesla videos on social media spark safety concerns

  • Tesla’s driver-assistance systems are not intended to fully replace humans, but that has not stopped owners allowing the cars to drive themselves
  • Confusing naming conventions and sweeping claims company CEO Elon Musk has made about the technology have done little to help matters, either

Topic |   Tesla
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in New York

Updated: 2:38pm, 30 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tesla instructs drivers to keep their hands on the wheel when Autopilot and Full Self-Driving is engaged. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS Tesla instructs drivers to keep their hands on the wheel when Autopilot and Full Self-Driving is engaged. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Tesla instructs drivers to keep their hands on the wheel when Autopilot and Full Self-Driving is engaged. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE