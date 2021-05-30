Tesla instructs drivers to keep their hands on the wheel when Autopilot and Full Self-Driving is engaged. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
‘Idiots will be idiots’: driverless Tesla videos on social media spark safety concerns
- Tesla’s driver-assistance systems are not intended to fully replace humans, but that has not stopped owners allowing the cars to drive themselves
- Confusing naming conventions and sweeping claims company CEO Elon Musk has made about the technology have done little to help matters, either
Topic | Tesla
