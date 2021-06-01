Edward Snowden’s revelations have led to major arguments over the security and privacy of Europeans. File photo: EPA
politico | Snowden’s back: spying scandal clouds EU-US ties ahead of Biden visit
- Media reports allege Danish intelligence helped the US spy on top European politicians
- Reports thrust Europeans back to 2013, when Edward Snowden revealed massive US surveillance programmes
Topic | Espionage
