A person hangs red dresses beside shoes outside the City Hall in Kingston, Ontario. The remains of 215 children were recently discovered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Photo: AP
Canada school mass grave discovery ‘not an isolated incident’, PM Justin Trudeau says
- Discovery of remains of 215 children at former school shocks Canada
- Indigenous groups are calling for a nationwide search for mass graves
Topic | Canada
A person hangs red dresses beside shoes outside the City Hall in Kingston, Ontario. The remains of 215 children were recently discovered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Photo: AP