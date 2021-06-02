A woman holds up an iPad with the message “Stop Asian Hate” during a vigil in California in honour of victims of the Atlanta-area spa shootings in March. Photo: DPA
politico | First US school mandate on Asian-American history heads to Illinois governor
- Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign a bill on the new requirement after it cleared its last legislative hurdle on Monday
- At least 10 other states and several school districts are weighing similar moves, amid growing national concerns about anti-Asian hate and discrimination
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
