politico | First US school mandate on Asian-American history heads to Illinois governor

  • Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign a bill on the new requirement after it cleared its last legislative hurdle on Monday
  • At least 10 other states and several school districts are weighing similar moves, amid growing national concerns about anti-Asian hate and discrimination

Updated: 5:06am, 2 Jun, 2021

A woman holds up an iPad with the message “Stop Asian Hate” during a vigil in California in honour of victims of the Atlanta-area spa shootings in March. Photo: DPA
