Surveillance footage shows the encounter between the police officer and the suspect, who turned around and attacked her as she was searching him. Photo: San Francisco Police Officers Association via Twitter Surveillance footage shows the encounter between the police officer and the suspect, who turned around and attacked her as she was searching him. Photo: San Francisco Police Officers Association via Twitter
World /  United States & Canada

Asian policewoman attacked in San Francisco in possible hate crime

  • The officer was wrestled to the ground and punched in the head after responding to a call about a man threatening people in Chinatown
  • Video footage shows four men rushing to help, hitting suspect Gerardo Contreras and trying to pull him off the victim

Topic |   Anti-Asian racism
Associated Press
Updated: 5:01am, 2 Jun, 2021

