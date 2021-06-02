Surveillance footage shows the encounter between the police officer and the suspect, who turned around and attacked her as she was searching him. Photo: San Francisco Police Officers Association via Twitter
Asian policewoman attacked in San Francisco in possible hate crime
- The officer was wrestled to the ground and punched in the head after responding to a call about a man threatening people in Chinatown
- Video footage shows four men rushing to help, hitting suspect Gerardo Contreras and trying to pull him off the victim
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
