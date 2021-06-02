FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year. Photo: MarcusBonsib, LLC via AP
FBI agent charged with attempted murder in subway shooting in Maryland
- Eduardo Valdivia, who was off duty at the time, says he acted in self-defence when he wounded an unarmed train passenger
- The victim had approached Valdivia in the carriage, sat across from him and asked the agent for money
Topic | Gun violence in the US
