US President Joe Biden speaks at a rally during commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
politico | Joe Biden in Tulsa: ‘Great nations … come to terms with their dark sides’
- The US leader marked the 100th anniversary of the race massacre by calling on Americans to never forget the hundreds of black men, women and children killed
- Biden is the first president to take in a commemoration of the destruction of the flourishing community known as Black Wall Street
Racism and prejudice
