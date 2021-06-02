One parenting website said the popularity of the name “Kamala” has gone up 104 per cent, while “Karen” dropped by 13 per cent. Photo: TNS
‘Karen’ falls 171 spots on list of popular baby names, but ‘Kamala’ is rising
- Only 325 newborn girls were named Karen in the US last year, down from 439 in 2019
- The moniker has become associated with entitled white women who ‘want to speak to the manager’
Topic | Offbeat
