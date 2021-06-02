Photos show damage to a robotic arm on the International Space Station on May 28, 2021. Photos: Nasa/Canadian Space Agency
Space debris punches tiny hole in International Space Station, damaging a robotic arm
- Nasa found hole in one of the station’s robotic arms, though it’s still working
- Scientists monitor 23,000 pieces of space junk that could harm the station
Topic | Space
Photos show damage to a robotic arm on the International Space Station on May 28, 2021. Photos: Nasa/Canadian Space Agency