Photos show damage to a robotic arm on the International Space Station on May 28, 2021. Photos: Nasa/Canadian Space Agency Photos show damage to a robotic arm on the International Space Station on May 28, 2021. Photos: Nasa/Canadian Space Agency
Space debris punches tiny hole in International Space Station, damaging a robotic arm

  • Nasa found hole in one of the station’s robotic arms, though it’s still working
  • Scientists monitor 23,000 pieces of space junk that could harm the station

Business Insider
Updated: 11:48am, 2 Jun, 2021

