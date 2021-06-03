An AK-47 is seen with a bump stock installed at a gun store in Utah in February 2018. Photo: AFP
Two US children, armed with AK-47 and shotgun, engage in shoot-out with officers
- The boy, 12, and girl, 14, found the firearms in a house they broke into after running away from a group home
- The girl was shot and wounded and is in stable condition after surgery; the boy was uninjured
