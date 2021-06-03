An AK-47 is seen with a bump stock installed at a gun store in Utah in February 2018. Photo: AFP An AK-47 is seen with a bump stock installed at a gun store in Utah in February 2018. Photo: AFP
An AK-47 is seen with a bump stock installed at a gun store in Utah in February 2018. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Two US children, armed with AK-47 and shotgun, engage in shoot-out with officers

  • The boy, 12, and girl, 14, found the firearms in a house they broke into after running away from a group home
  • The girl was shot and wounded and is in stable condition after surgery; the boy was uninjured

Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:55am, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An AK-47 is seen with a bump stock installed at a gun store in Utah in February 2018. Photo: AFP An AK-47 is seen with a bump stock installed at a gun store in Utah in February 2018. Photo: AFP
An AK-47 is seen with a bump stock installed at a gun store in Utah in February 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE