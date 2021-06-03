US President Joe Biden speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: free beer, other new incentives for Joe Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
- US president announces ‘month of action’ to urge Americans to get Covid-19 shots before July 4 holiday, as he closes in on 70 per cent target
- The lengths to which the US is resorting to convince Americans to get their jabs stands in contrast to much of the world, where vaccines are far less plentiful
