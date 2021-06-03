The planet Venus is seen at the start of its transit of the sun in June 2012. Photo: Nasa via Reuters The planet Venus is seen at the start of its transit of the sun in June 2012. Photo: Nasa via Reuters
The planet Venus is seen at the start of its transit of the sun in June 2012. Photo: Nasa via Reuters
Space
World /  United States & Canada

Nasa plans two new missions to Venus, its first in decades

  • The aim is learn how the planet became an inferno-like hellscape while our own Earth thrived
  • The missions have been awarded about US$500 million under Nasa’s Discovery Programme and are expected to launch at the end of the decade

Topic |   Space
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:45am, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The planet Venus is seen at the start of its transit of the sun in June 2012. Photo: Nasa via Reuters The planet Venus is seen at the start of its transit of the sun in June 2012. Photo: Nasa via Reuters
The planet Venus is seen at the start of its transit of the sun in June 2012. Photo: Nasa via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE