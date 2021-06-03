The planet Venus is seen at the start of its transit of the sun in June 2012. Photo: Nasa via Reuters
Nasa plans two new missions to Venus, its first in decades
- The aim is learn how the planet became an inferno-like hellscape while our own Earth thrived
- The missions have been awarded about US$500 million under Nasa’s Discovery Programme and are expected to launch at the end of the decade
