Donald Trump is going to have to find a new way to reach his MAGA supporters. File photo: Reuters
politico | Donald Trump’s blog failed, bigly. His next online venture won’t be easier
- Donald Trump’s blog, once hailed by fans as his triumphant return to the internet, taken down
- Former president struggled to reach supporters after Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms banned him
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump is going to have to find a new way to reach his MAGA supporters. File photo: Reuters