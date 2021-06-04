The donation will come from the US stockpile of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Photo: AP The donation will come from the US stockpile of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Photo: AP
The donation will come from the US stockpile of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Photo: AP
politico | Coronavirus: Biden administration reveals plans for first 25 million donated vaccine doses

  • The US will route about 19 million doses – roughly 75 per cent – through the Covax Facility global vaccine aid programme
  • It will also send a total of 6 million doses directly to allies and ‘regional priorities’, including Mexico, Canada, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Egypt and Iraq

Updated: 1:23am, 4 Jun, 2021

