The donation will come from the US stockpile of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Photo: AP
politico | Coronavirus: Biden administration reveals plans for first 25 million donated vaccine doses
- The US will route about 19 million doses – roughly 75 per cent – through the Covax Facility global vaccine aid programme
- It will also send a total of 6 million doses directly to allies and ‘regional priorities’, including Mexico, Canada, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Egypt and Iraq
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The donation will come from the US stockpile of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Photo: AP