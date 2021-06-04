Immature bobtail squid have been put on a rocket bound for thee International Space Station. Photo: Jamie S. Foster /Nasa via AFP
SpaceX rocket carrying baby squid and ‘water bears’ takes off for International Space Station
- Scientists are hoping to study the effect of zero gravity on the interactions between bacteria and their hosts
- The experiment could help in the development of techniques to protect the health of astronauts on long missions
Topic | Space
Immature bobtail squid have been put on a rocket bound for thee International Space Station. Photo: Jamie S. Foster /Nasa via AFP