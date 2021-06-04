O.J. Simpson and defence lawyer F. Lee Bailey (left) consult each other during the murder trial in Los Angeles in June 1995. Photo: AP O.J. Simpson and defence lawyer F. Lee Bailey (left) consult each other during the murder trial in Los Angeles in June 1995. Photo: AP
F. Lee Bailey, O.J. Simpson’s lawyer in ’trial of the century’, dies at 87

  • The celebrity lawyer also defended Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler, but his legal career was halted when he was disbarred in two states
  • Seen as arrogant, egocentric and contemptuous of authority, Bailey was also acknowledged as bold, brilliant and meticulous

Associated Press
Updated: 6:25am, 4 Jun, 2021

