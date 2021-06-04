Investigators say a tour bus crash that threw more than a dozen people onto a remote Utah highway in 2019 and killed four Chinese tourists highlights a lack of safety standards for bus roofs and windows. Photo: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP
US bus crash that killed four Chinese tourists shows safety shortcomings, investigators say
- More than a dozen people were thrown out of the vehicle in the 2019 incident, while others were hurt when the roof caved in
- Probe finds no problems with intoxication, distraction, excessive speed, lack of sleep or driver experience, instead highlighting issues with vehicle standards
Topic | Tourism
