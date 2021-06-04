Last year, the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard was gutted by a fire. The US Navy made the decision to scrap the ship rather than repair it. File photo: AFP
US Navy not ready to repair ships damaged in ‘great power conflict’ with China or Russia, watchdog reports
- US Government Accountability Office reports shortfalls in US Navy's wartime battle-damage repair capabilities
- The US Navy put decreased emphasis on maintaining this capability after the Cold War
