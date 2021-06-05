Facebook has banned former US President Donald Trump for two years. Photo: AFP Facebook has banned former US President Donald Trump for two years. Photo: AFP
Facebook bans former US president Donald Trump for two years for violating platform rules

  • Trump was suspended from Facebook after posting a video during the January 6 Capitol attack by his supporters challenging his election loss
  • The two-year ban will be effective from January 7, when Trump was booted off the platform

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:56am, 5 Jun, 2021

