Facebook has banned former US President Donald Trump for two years. Photo: AFP
Facebook bans former US president Donald Trump for two years for violating platform rules
- Trump was suspended from Facebook after posting a video during the January 6 Capitol attack by his supporters challenging his election loss
- The two-year ban will be effective from January 7, when Trump was booted off the platform
Topic | Donald Trump
