Leader of the Canadian Opposition Erin O'Toole. Photo: The Canadian Press via Zuma / DPA
Canada opposition leader calls on Justin Trudeau to push to move Beijing’s Winter Olympics out of China
- ‘Canada should not be sending its athletes to compete there while a genocide is being committed against Uygurs,’ said Erin O’Toole
- O’Toole also called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push for the relocation of the 2022 Winter Olympics
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
