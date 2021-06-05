People from Mosakahiken Cree Nation at a makeshift memorial at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Photo: AFP
Catholic Church must ‘take responsibility’ for school abuses after remains of 215 children found, Trudeau says
- Canada has been convulsed by the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia
- The school was one of many boarding schools set up a century ago to forcibly assimilate the country’s indigenous peoples
