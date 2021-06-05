People from Mosakahiken Cree Nation at a makeshift memorial at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Photo: AFP People from Mosakahiken Cree Nation at a makeshift memorial at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Photo: AFP
People from Mosakahiken Cree Nation at a makeshift memorial at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Photo: AFP
Catholic Church
World /  United States & Canada

Catholic Church must ‘take responsibility’ for school abuses after remains of 215 children found, Trudeau says

  • Canada has been convulsed by the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia
  • The school was one of many boarding schools set up a century ago to forcibly assimilate the country’s indigenous peoples

Topic |   Catholic Church
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:56pm, 5 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People from Mosakahiken Cree Nation at a makeshift memorial at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Photo: AFP People from Mosakahiken Cree Nation at a makeshift memorial at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Photo: AFP
People from Mosakahiken Cree Nation at a makeshift memorial at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE