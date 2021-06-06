Former US president Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows pressed DOJ to probe claim Italy meddled in election using military satellites
- New emails show he pressured the Justice Department to investigate baseless theories that the election was stolen from Trump due to foreign meddling
- A conspiracy theory claimed that allies of Joe Biden in Italy could flip the result of the election using military satellites
Topic | Donald Trump
