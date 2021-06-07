Detectives at the Miami-Dade Kendall Campus in Miami, Florida on Sunday after three people were killed and at least six injured following a shooting at a graduation party. Photo: AP
Three killed and six people injured in shooting at Florida graduation party
- Sunday’s shooting follows a Memorial Day weekend in the Miami area that saw three people killed in a mass shooting at a banquet hall
- Another shooting on May 28 in the Wynwood area of Miami killed one person and injured six others
