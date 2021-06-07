Kamala Harris walks off Air Force Two at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, US on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Kamala Harris visits Latin America on first foreign trip as United States vice-president
- Harris had to switch planes after a technical issue forced Air Force Two to return 30 minutes into the flight on Sunday afternoon
- Harris is looking to deepen diplomatic ties with Guatemala and Mexico, two nations key to US efforts to stem the spike in migration
Topic | United States
