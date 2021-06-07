People queue to enter a polling station to vote during midterm election in Alyahualtempa, Guerrero state, Mexico on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Five dead after ambush and attack targeting election staff in Mexico
- The attack happened on Saturday when electoral authorities were delivering ballot boxes to a community in the state of Chiapas
- Legislative and local polls have been overshadowed by bloodshed that has seen more than 90 politicians murdered since September
Topic | Mexico
