A researcher works on the development of an Alzheimer’s medication in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2019. Photo: Biogen via AP
US approves first new Alzheimer’s drug in nearly two decades
- Aduhelm is the first medicine to address cognitive decline linked to the condition, though some experts say there is insufficient evidence of its benefits
- The last Alzheimer’s drug was approved in 2003, and all previous medicines have targeted symptoms associated with the disease, not its underlying cause
Topic | Medicine
