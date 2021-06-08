A researcher works on the development of an Alzheimer’s medication in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2019. Photo: Biogen via AP A researcher works on the development of an Alzheimer’s medication in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2019. Photo: Biogen via AP
A researcher works on the development of an Alzheimer’s medication in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2019. Photo: Biogen via AP
US approves first new Alzheimer’s drug in nearly two decades

  • Aduhelm is the first medicine to address cognitive decline linked to the condition, though some experts say there is insufficient evidence of its benefits
  • The last Alzheimer’s drug was approved in 2003, and all previous medicines have targeted symptoms associated with the disease, not its underlying cause

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:02am, 8 Jun, 2021

