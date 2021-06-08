Police investigate at the scene of a car crash in London, Ontario, on Monday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canadian man drives truck into Muslim family in ‘targeted’ attack, killing four
- The victims are a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl; a nine-year-old boy remains in serious condition
- Suspect Nathaniel Veltman, 20, who faces four counts of first-degree murder, did not know the victims, police say
Topic | Racism and prejudice
Police investigate at the scene of a car crash in London, Ontario, on Monday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP