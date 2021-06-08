Daryl Doles is accused of attacking two Asian-American women with a concrete block in Baltimore on May 2 Photo: Handout
US man faces hate crime charges after rampage at three Asian-American stores
- Daryl Doles allegedly hit a security guard with a piece of wood after being refused entry for not wearing a mask
- At another shop, he is accused of assaulting and trying to kill two sisters in their 60s with a block of concrete
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
