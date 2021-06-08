People dance at the fourth annual Global Citizen Festival in Central Park Manhattan on September 26, 2015 in New York. File photo: AFP
New York City plans huge Central Park concert to celebrate post-coronavirus ‘rebirth’
- Live music event part of a week-long celebration of city – once the US epicentre of the pandemic
- New York will soon lift more Covid-19 rules once 70 per cent of residents have received at least one vaccine dose
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People dance at the fourth annual Global Citizen Festival in Central Park Manhattan on September 26, 2015 in New York. File photo: AFP