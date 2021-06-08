Calvin Shivers of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) speaks during a Europol press conference in The Hague about one of the largest and most sophisticated law enforcement operations to date in the fight against encrypted criminal activities. Photo: EPA-EFE Calvin Shivers of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) speaks during a Europol press conference in The Hague about one of the largest and most sophisticated law enforcement operations to date in the fight against encrypted criminal activities. Photo: EPA-EFE
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

Over 800 arrested in FBI, Europol global sting using encrypted phones

  • ‘Operation Trojan Shield’ saw compromised AN0M devices secretly provided to criminal syndicates around the world
  • The operation prevented about 100 murders and foiled major drug shipments, officials said

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:06pm, 8 Jun, 2021

