Calvin Shivers of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) speaks during a Europol press conference in The Hague about one of the largest and most sophisticated law enforcement operations to date in the fight against encrypted criminal activities. Photo: EPA-EFE
Over 800 arrested in FBI, Europol global sting using encrypted phones
- ‘Operation Trojan Shield’ saw compromised AN0M devices secretly provided to criminal syndicates around the world
- The operation prevented about 100 murders and foiled major drug shipments, officials said
Topic | Crime
