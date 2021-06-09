Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
US and EU to back investigation into origins of coronavirus
- The US is among several countries that have called on China to be more transparent with its data amid ongoing questions over how the outbreak started
- A World Health Organization report earlier this year said the most likely origin was natural, but it has also called for further studies
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
