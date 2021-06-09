Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, at the US Capitol riot in Washington, DC, on January 6. Photo: Getty Images / TNS Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, at the US Capitol riot in Washington, DC, on January 6. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Senate report into January 6 US Capitol attack details broad intelligence failures

  • Investigation finds there were clear warnings and tips that supporters of former President Donald Trump were planning to ‘storm the Capitol’
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the findings show even greater need for a bipartisan commission to investigate the causes of the attack

Associated Press
Updated: 4:37am, 9 Jun, 2021

