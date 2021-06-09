Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo”. Photo: Reuters Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo”. Photo: Reuters
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo”. Photo: Reuters
Mexico
World /  United States & Canada

Wife of drugs kingpin El Chapo ‘will plead guilty to helping run drugs cartel’

  • Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican narcotics kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, is expected to plead guilty this week
  • Aispuro, a 31-year-old former beauty queen, was arrested at Washington’s Dulles International Airport in February

Topic |   Mexico
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:32am, 9 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo”. Photo: Reuters Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo”. Photo: Reuters
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE