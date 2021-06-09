Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011, ProPublica reported. Photo: AFP
Some of America’s uber-rich paid next to no US income tax, report says. Now, the FBI is involved
- US Treasury Department investigates disclosure of tax records of some of the nation’s richest citizens
- ProPublica reports that the likes of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk paid little to no income taxes
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011, ProPublica reported. Photo: AFP