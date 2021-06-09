ANOM is a messaging service secretly built by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Photo: AFP ANOM is a messaging service secretly built by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Photo: AFP
ANOM is a messaging service secretly built by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Photo: AFP
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

ANOM global sting: crooks plotted ‘cocaine in bananas’ to Hong Kong, many other crimes, as FBI spied

  • Global sting that nabbed 800 people in more than 16 countries began by creating a message service for crooks
  • International law enforcement agencies intercepted some 27 million messages, exposing plots to smuggle drugs and other crimes

Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:30pm, 9 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
ANOM is a messaging service secretly built by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Photo: AFP ANOM is a messaging service secretly built by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Photo: AFP
ANOM is a messaging service secretly built by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE