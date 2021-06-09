ANOM is a messaging service secretly built by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Photo: AFP
ANOM global sting: crooks plotted ‘cocaine in bananas’ to Hong Kong, many other crimes, as FBI spied
- Global sting that nabbed 800 people in more than 16 countries began by creating a message service for crooks
- International law enforcement agencies intercepted some 27 million messages, exposing plots to smuggle drugs and other crimes
Topic | Crime
