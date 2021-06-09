US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart for Europe to attend a series of summits. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden touts ‘tight’ US-Europe ties as he embarks on diplomatic marathon
- The president said his trip would make ‘clear to Putin and China that Europe and the United States are tight’
- Biden departed for Europe to attend a series of summits, including a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin
Topic | Joe Biden
